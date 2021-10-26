COVID-19 update: India registers 12,428 new cases, lowest in more than 7 months

India registered 12,428 new COVID-19 cases with 356 daily fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall case tally to 3,42,02,202 and the death toll to 4,55,068, according to the Union Health Ministry data published on Tuesday. The active cases have declined to 1,63,816, which is the lowest in 241 days, the data revealed.

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases and are currently at 0.48% which is the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday recorded 6,664 fresh COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths which raised the caseload to 49,12,789 and toll to 28,873.

A total of 252 new COVID-19 cases and one death was reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. According to the state's health department, Himachal Pradesh has logged 2,22,890 COVID-19 cases to date. Of these, 1,657 are active cases.

Assam reported 326 new COVID-19 cases, 296 recoveries and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Monday. The state has 2,535 active cases. The total cases registered in the state is 6,08,915 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.65% on Monday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10% and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24%, according to the ministry. With 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19% which is the highest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than 102.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.