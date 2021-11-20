COVID-19 update: India registers 10,302 new infections, 7% less than yesterday

India on Saturday registered 10,302 new COVID-19 cases which is 7% lower than yesterday's figure. The country also reported 276 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 1,24,868, the lowest in 531 days. The daily positivity rate is at 0.96, less than 2% for the last 47 days.

Till now 115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in new COVID-19 infections as active cases fell below the 9,000 mark on Friday, pushing the tally to 27,18,750. The southern state recorded 772 cases and 13 deaths, taking the number to 36,349, a health department bulletin said.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 120 and 119 cases, respectively.

Assam reported 190 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, ten lower than the previous day, taking the virus tally to 6,15,053, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally went up to 16,08,393 on Friday after 877 more people were diagnosed with the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. The is up from the previous day's figure of 860 new cases.

Maharashtra added 906 cases and 15 deaths on Friday, taking the cumulative tally to nearly 66.3 lakh and toll to 1.4 lakh. Mumbai registered less than 300 cases for the ninth day in a row. On Friday, the city added 231 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7.6 lakh. With two more deaths on Friday, the city's death toll reached 16,302 since March 2020.