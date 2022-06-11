Covid-19 update: India logs 8,329 new cases, know where infections are on the rise

Photo: Reuters

After over 3 months of containment, cases of Covid-19 in India are on the rise again with the country registering 8,329 new infections on Saturday. The daily spread breached the 8,000 mark after 103 days. Active cases in the country now stand at 40,370 with an increase of 4,103 new ones. The daily nationwide positivity rate stood at 2.41 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.75 per cent, as per health ministry data. 10 deaths were recorded, 5 from Kerala, 2 from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, UP and MP.

States with have majority of the cases are:

Maharashtra - 3,081 new cases

Kerala - 2,415

Delhi – 655

Karnataka – 525

Haryana - 327

Tamil Nadu – 219

Uttar Pradesh - 204

Telangana - 155

West Bengal – 107

Mizoram saw positivity rate double to 14 percent with 34 new cases.

In the metros, Mumbai alone had 1,956 cases of 3,081 in Maharashtra. Delhi saw a slight rise in infection rate with 655 against 622 on the previous day. Bengaluru say 494 of Karnataka’s 525 as the state brings back the mask mandate. As Tamil Nadu breached 200 mark, Chennai reported 129 cases. Hyderabad accounted for majority 81 of the 155 cases in Telangana.

District-wise highest positivity rates:

As per the latest data from the health ministry of analysis between May 31 and June 6, districts with Covid-19 positivity rate of >= 10% were:

Lahul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh

Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta in Kerala

Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra

Saiha, Serchhip, Mamit, Saitual, Lunglei in Mizoram

Districts with Covid-19 positivity rate of >= 5% and <10% were:

South Goa

Gurugram, Haryana

Thrissur, Idukki, Kannur, Kollam, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kasaragod in Kerala

Mumbai, Palghar, Pune in Maharashtra

Aizawl, Khawzawl, Hnahthial in Mizoram

