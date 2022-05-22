Covid-19 update: Delhi sees dip in Corona virus cases, reports 365 new infections in 24 hours

File Photo

The national capital on Sunday witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases as Delhi logged 365 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

479 COVID cases were reported yesterday. With this, the active COVID cases in Delhi stand at 1,912. According to the bulletin, as many as 530 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,75,381.

One patient died due to the disease. With this, the death toll in the city rose to 26,201. A total of 18,543 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 35,710 beneficiaries were jabbed with COVID vaccines taking the total number of vaccine shots administered so far to 3,40,44,950.