Covid-19 update: Delhi records over 4,000 fresh cases this week

Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi | Photo: PTI

The national capital witnessed a steady rise in active cases of Covid-19 this week. On Wednesday (April 26), Delhi recorded over 4,000 new cases this week. On Saturday (April 29), the city reported 564 new Covid cases and one fatality with a case positivity rate of 14.93 per cent, news agency PTI reported citing the Health Department data.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has reached 20,38,317 as of Saturday and the death toll rose to 26,627. The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 3,440. Of these, 2,603 patients are in home isolation, the health department bulletin said.

As per reports, as many as 279 of 7,970 Covid-19 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied currently.

Read: Wrestlers' protest: 7 women complainants get security from Delhi Police after Supreme Court order

Health Ministry data shows that the active cases in India have declined to 49,015 from the earlier 51,314 cases. Meanwhile, at least 40 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the national capital from April 19-27.