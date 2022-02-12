COVID-19 Update: Delhi logs 920 new cases, positivity rate stands at 1.68% in last 24 hours

Delhi on Saturday reported 920 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,50,516 and the death toll climbed to 26,060, the latest health bulletin stated.



The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 54,913, it said.



Delhi had on Friday and Thursday reported 977 and 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.09 per cent respectively, and 12 deaths each on both days. The Friday's tally was the lowest since December 29, when the count was 923, nearly the same as recorded on Saturday.

On December 28, Delhi had logged 496 cases.



The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.



It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.



Delhi had on January 23 reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.



The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic, was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.



Several families in a large number of neighbourhoods had tested positive, but medical experts have said that since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too has been quicker for the community as a whole.



And there has been less chance of more spread of infection as people have been largely home isolated with a very little number of patients needing hospitalisation this time, they said.

There are 15,375 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 589 (3.83 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 589 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Saturday health department bulletin stated.



The number of people under home isolation stood at 2,805 on Saturday while it was 3,135 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 18,393, a fall from 19,582 on Friday, it said.