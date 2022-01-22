COVID-19 Update: Delhi logs 11,486 fresh cases, 45 deaths in 24 hours

The national capital recorded 11,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, January 22 with 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest death number recorded since June 5, 2021, which saw 68 deaths.

As per the state health department, Delhi's positivity rate currently stands at 16.36 per cent which is almost half from last week which was 30.64 per cent. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 70,226, according to the latest health bulletin.

Active cases 58,593

With the fresh coronavirus cases, the total infection tally in the national capital rose to 17,82,514. The death toll increased to 25,586.

Delhi had logged 10,756 fresh Covid cases and 38 fatalities due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate had declined to 18.04 per cent.

On Thursday, the infection tally was 12,306 while 43 fatalities were also reported. On Saturday, the number of cases reported stood at 11,486 with a lower positivity rate of 16.36 per cent, the bulletin said.

On Friday, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal for lifting the weekend curfew and odd-even basis of opening of shops till further improvement in the pandemic situation.

On January 13, the national capital had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike here since the beginning of the pandemic. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.