India's active Covid-10 case tally has crossed the 6,000-mark as 378 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data dated June 8. The total number of active Covid-19 cases now stand at 6,133 with Kerala reporting the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat and West Bengal.

While India's Covid-19 tally rose to 6,133 since Saturday, 753 people with the infection were recovered or discharged in the past 24 hours, said that health ministry's data. Meawhile, the country also reported six deaths between Saturday and Sunday -- two in Karnataka, three in Kerala and one in Tamil Nadu.

Kerala recorded higest number of cases in last 24 hours

Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi recorded most number of cases in the last 24 hours, with Kerala lodging the highest (144), followed by Gujarat (105), West Bengal (71), Rajasthan (24) and Delhi (21).

Moreover, of the total 6,133 Covid-19 cases in India during the resurgence, Kerala has the biggest contribution with 1,950 infections. Since January this year, India has lodged 65 deaths. As of May 22, there were a total of 257 active cases of Covid-19.

Given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in India, a series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 with various representatives under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to an official statement, the representatives included Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and with representatives from all States and UTs to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures.

With inputs from ANI