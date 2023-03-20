Search icon
Covid-19 update: Centre releases fresh guidelines amid spike in cases, know new rules for patients

Covid-19 cases are rising in India rapidly. Centre has released new guidelines for patients.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Covid 19 cases spike in India | Photo: PTI

Amid the rise of Covid-19 cases in India, the Centre has released some new guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus. The development comes mere days after the Health Ministry wrote to several state governments asking them to follow a five-fold strategy of the test, tracking, treatment and vaccinations to counter the rising caseload.

“Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of Covid-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Administration of Systemic and Cortico steroids during mild disease is not recommended," the revised guidelines released by the Covid-19 National Task Force added.

The revised guidelines list certain drugs that are not to be used in Covid-19 - including hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, molnupiravir and favipiravir. The guidelines also ask patients to consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days) in moderate or severe cases that have a high risk of progression.

"Consider Tocilizumab preferably within 24-48 hours of the onset of severe disease or ICU admission," the guidelines urge for those with rapidly progressing moderate or severe disease. It lists certain criteria that have to be met before this step is taken.

“Physical distancing, indoor mask use, hand hygiene, Symptomatic management (hydration, anti-pyretics, antitussive) Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO probe to fingers) Stay in contact with treating physician," the official communique urged in the case of patients with mild symptoms.

(With inputs from PTI)

