Covid-19 update: Centre issues new international travel guidelines, RT-PCR test mandatory for THESE passengers

With the explosive spike of Covid-19 cases across neighboring country China, the Centre has issued several rules and regulations for international travelers, especially those who are arriving from at-risk countries and can potentially carry the BF.7 strain to India.

In view of the new coronavirus threat owing to the situation in China, the air travel guidelines for certain international passengers have changed. Now, certain international air travelers will have to get an RT-PCR test done and present it upon landing in India.

The Indian Health Ministry on Saturday announced that international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand will have to present the results of their RT-PCR test upon arrival in India, or else they won’t be granted entry into the country due to the Covid risk.

International passengers arriving from these countries, including China and Hong Kong, will also have to mandatorily fill out the Air Suvidha form to declare their current health status. This comes as the new deadly Covid variant BF.7 is wreaking havoc in China.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told ANI, “Air Suvidha portal to be implemented for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand, RT-PCR to be made mandatory for them. After arriving in India, if they test positive, they'll be quarantined.”

As per the official daily tally, India recorded 201 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total tally in the country crossing 4.46 crore. The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that the number of active Covid cases in the country has increased to 3397.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had asked all the states and union territories to ramp up their genome sequencing of the positive Covid cases in their areas to detect any new Covid-19 strains that might have entered the country.

Meanwhile, China is believed to have reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases ever, with around 37 million people getting infected in just the span of 24 hours, as per media reports.

