COVID-19 update: Andhra Pradesh records 1,413 more Covid cases, 18 deaths

On Monday (August 8) Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,413 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 19.8 lakhs, though the active caseload of the state has dropped to 19,549.

As many as 1,795 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.5 lakh.

The East Godavari district has reported the highest number of cases at 458, followed by Nellore with 207, Chittoor 201, Krishna 113, Guntur 95, Prakasam 94, Kadapa 75, Srikakulam 52, Visakhapatnam 45, West Godavari 32, Anantapur and Vizianagaram 16 each, and Kurnool nine.

While East Godavari tops with more than 2.8 lakh cases currently, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakhs, 18 more persons have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 13,549.

With 54,455 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.52 crore mark. With the third wave of the coronavirus lurking around, many states are following the covid protocols in order to prevent any casualties from the virus this time around. States are to take more interest in establishing covid norms in villages and small towns.