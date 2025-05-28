India has reported a significant spike in the COVID 19 cases, the tally has now crossed the thousand mark, with 1,010 current active cases, as of May 27, 2025. Several active cases has been on a rise in the national capital Delhi, and other states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana

India has reported a significant spike in the COVID 19 cases, the tally has now crossed the thousand mark, with 1,010 current active cases, as of May 27, 2025. Several active cases has been on a rise in the national capital Delhi, and other states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Statewise cases

Kerala is the worst hit, as active cases have crossed 400 mark with 430 reported. Two people have succumb to death.

Delhi has crossed the 100 mark, with 104 active cases. CM Rekha Gupta has urged the public not to panic, and said it was comparable to seasonal flu.

Maharashtra reported 209 cases,with three COVID 19 related death so far

Gujarat has reported 83. Rajasthan and Haryana have also reported a few Covid-19 cases over the past week.

Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh have also reported their first cases.

Uttar Pradesh has currently 15 cases, with Noida having the maximum cases. 8 new cases were reported in Noida on May 26, 2025. Ghziabad is also reporting new cases everyday.

Precautionary measures

Both central government and state government are taking precautions. Hospitals are ordered to monitor the availability of beds and oxygen cylinders. Citizens, specially the vulnerable section, including pregnant women and senior citizesn. are advised to limit travelling, wear mask and practice isolation. Health authorities are also monitoring the situation closely. The reason behind the sudden spike in the cases, are the detection of two sub-variants of Omicron - NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 in India. These two have a high mutation rate and transmissibility, but the symptoms remain 'mild.'