COVID-19: 58,993 new cases registered, Maharashtra government to hold all-party meet today

The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is very alarming. The state reported 58,993 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Looking at the critical situation Maharashtra Chief Minister has called an All-Party meeting today to discuss the current crisis in the state.

According to the sources, the meeting will be attended by prominent leaders of the three parties involved in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, including leaders of BJP, MNS, API, SP, and others. During the meeting, which will be held this afternoon, the state government will take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Maharashtra has already imposed the weekend lockdown that comes into force from Friday night.

As per the state health ministry data released, Maharashtra registered 45,391 recoveries and 301 deaths from the COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours. With these new numbers, the total cases in the state stand at 32,88,540, active cases at 5,34,603, total recoveries at 26,95,148, and the death toll at 57,329.

The government is said to be mulling a lockdown just like last year, according to government sources.

Talking to reporters on Friday, the leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar said the decision to organise the all-party meeting was taken this afternoon.

"This decision was taken during the meeting held today to decide the postponement of MPSC exams scheduled for Sunday," he said. Darekar also added that the state government should take a decision on financially supporting small businesses.