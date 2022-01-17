COVID-19 update: With 2.58 lakh new infections, India reports 5% lower cases than previous day

With 2.58 lakh new cases, India reported 5% lower cases on Monday than the previous day. Health Ministry data revealed 385 people have died of Covid-19 during the past 24-hour. The country's caseload now stands at 3.73 crore. This includes 8,209 cases of Omicron which is now present in 29 states.

The active cases now comprise 4.43% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.27%. The daily positivity rate is up from 16.28% to 19.65% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 14.41%.

The new fatalities include 158 from Kerala and 36 from West Bengal. Of the total deaths reported so far in the country, 1,41,808 are from Maharashtra, 50,832 from Kerala, 38,431 from Karnataka, 36,989 from Tamil Nadu, 25,363 from Delhi, 22,963 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,088 from West Bengal.

Statewise Covid-19 case list

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states, recorded 41,327 new infections, 1,135 less than the day before with 29 deaths.

Eight new Omicron cases have been reported in the state, raising the tally of such infections to 1,738.

The overall caseload in Maharashtra now stands at 72,11,810 and the death toll in the state at 1,41,808.

Delhi on Sunday reported 18,286 Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths, according to health department data.

The positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 27.87% from 30.64% a day ago.

Punjab, which has the highest Covid death rate of 2.5%, saw a sharp rise in fatalities in the latter half of the week.

Odisha on Sunday recorded 11,177 new Covid cases, 321 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,33,912.