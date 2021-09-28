COVID-19: UP government eases wedding function restrictions- Check new guidelines here

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is declining swiftly after the second wave of the pandemic has subsided, and thus, the UP government has decided to ease some of the COVID restrictions imposed on wedding functions in the state.

The UP government has revised the COVID guidelines for holding wedding functions in the state, as per its official notification. The state government has now permitted the conduction of wedding functions and other gatherings in open spaces.

As per the official notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, wedding ceremonies and other social, cultural, and religious events can now be organised in public, in an open space. The government has also stated that the maximum number of attendees in the function will depend entirely on the area of the event.

The state government has reiterated that all the functions and gatherings need to be conducted with proper COVID-19 protocols in place. The installation of a COVID-19 helpdesk at all such functions has also been made mandatory by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had increased the capacity of attendees in social gatherings and wedding ceremonies. The government had permitted up to 100 people to attend the functions.

Earlier, only 50 people, including the staff, were allowed to attend wedding functions in Uttar Pradesh, as per the government guidelines. Since the number of COVID-19 cases in under control in the state, the government has decided to ease the restrictions put in place earlier.

Not just in Uttar Pradesh, but the number of COVID-19 cases in India as a whole has also decreased significantly. For the first time in over 200 days, the number of COVID cases in India dipped below 20,000. In the last 24 hours, around 18,795 have tested positive for coronavirus, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.