COVID-19 Unlock 2.0: Check latest travel guidelines across various states in India

India registered 62,224 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking India's total tally to 2,96,33,105, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. As the cases have started declining, people are now beginning to travel within the country.

So, if you are planning to travel, then check out the latest COVID-19 related travel guidelines, restrictions, and more.

Assam

The new set of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines have come into effect from 5 am on June 16 and will continue till 5 am on June 22.

The order divided the state into three categories depending upon the improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

The curfew duration in Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has been relaxed by one hour.

The new curfew duration will start at 2 pm and continue till 5 am the next day.

In South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Charaideo districts the lockdown-like restrictions have been relaxed.

These districts recorded less than 400 COVID-19 cases cumulatively in the last 10 days.

The movement of individuals in these districts will be allowed from 5 am to 5 pm.

Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, and Nagaon districts will be under close watch till June 21, 2021.

All the other districts will have a curfew from 1 pm to 5 am and all shops and commercial establishments will close at 12 pm.

Bengaluru

If you are planning a trip to Bengaluru, then check out the latest COVID-19 related rules, guidelines, and more.

Section 144 has been extended till June 21 midnight. Under this, not more than four people can assemble in public places.

Bus stands, railways station, and airports are exempted from this.

The corona curfew in the state from 7 pm to 5 am on weekdays and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday would continue.

Bihar

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced further relaxations in COVID-19 imposed restrictions in the state starting from June 16.

The government and private offices have been allowed to function in full strength till 5 PM.

All shops in the state will be allowed to remain open till 6 pm.

The night curfew will be in effect from 8 pm to 5 am.

Punjab

The state has now allowed restaurants and other eating joints, as well as cinemas and gyms to reopen at 50%.

New relaxations will now allow the gathering of people, including for weddings and cremations, to 50 persons.

Under the new COVID guidelines, a daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am.

A weekend curfew will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday up to 5 am on Monday, across the state.

This will remain in effect till June 25 when they will be reviewed again.

Rajasthan

The shopping malls, restaurants, gyms, and sports complexes have opened now for restricted hours.

The state government has allowed monuments, art and cultural places, and hotels providing in-house services to open.

West Bengal

The restaurants and bars have been allowed to open between 12 noon to 8 pm with 50% sitting capacity.

These include even those which are located inside shopping complexes.

The administration allowed government and private offices to function with a 25% workforce from June 16.