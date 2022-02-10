Covid-19: Tripura to impose night curfew from February 11 - Know what's open, what's closed

Tripura government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from February 11 to 20 to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The state government in its order released on Wednesday under which cinemas, spas, and gyms will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. The state government has introduced fresh guidelines which said that people (up to 50 percent capacity) are allowed in closed spaces.

The order stated that restaurants are allowed to open till 10 pm with 50 percent. "All government and non-government offices shall operate at 100 percent attendance. The aggressive COVID-19 appropriate behaviour has to be followed by officials and staff of all categories," the order read.

"All officers and staff have to ensure strict compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands, sanitization, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing, etc. at all times," it added.

Meanwhile, India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 1.86 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 96.95 percent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.