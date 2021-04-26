Total lockdown in Karnataka? CM BS Yediyurappa to decide today

Amid the deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus, the Karnataka government led by BS Yediyurappa has said that it might take a decision regarding reimplementing "lockdown-like" curbs across the days on all of the week.

For the unversed, the state cabinet is due to meet today at 11 am, where a decision regarding the imposition of statewide lockdown is expected to be taken. Speaking about the development, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said, "Weekend curfew restrictions are in place till May 4 and as per the guidelines, it will be there next Saturday, Sunday also. Discussions are on whether to enforce curfew on weekdays, whether to go for complete lockdown or not," India.com quoted him saying.

Responding to other reports in Dharwad, a city located in the northwestern part of the Indian state of Karnataka, Shettar said that it would be discussed at the meeting tomorrow, after which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would announce the decision.

He added, "We are not in favor of lockdown, but the situation is such that we have to impose restrictions to bring things under control…we have to break the chain, it is a matter of 10-12 days, let’s see… once the numbers (cases) come down, restrictions will also reduce."

The state cabinet meeting comes just a day after Karnataka registered 34, 804 new COVID-19 cases, with 20,733 in Bengaluru. With the fresh spike in cases, the state's COVID tally shot up to 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases, while recoveries increased to 10,62,594. The positivity rate rose to 19.70 percent and the case fatality rate was 0.41 percent across the state on Saturday.