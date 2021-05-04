COVID-19: Total lockdown in India unlikely in near future, here's why

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-9 cases in India, it is highly unlikely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre would impose a full lockdown across India like last year to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

Despite mini-lockdown in 150 districts across the country and the positivity rate touching above 15% countrywide, the Centre may not impose a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Centre, however, has directed states and Union Territories to impose curbs and implement ‘customised lockdowns’ to curb the spread of coronavirus. It is to be noted that lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in nearly 10 states and UTs.

Why India may not impose a full lockdown?

On April 20, 2021, Prime Minister Modi had addressed the nation and had said that the state governments should consider lockdown as the last option. The prime minister had said that economic activity and livelihood must remain least impacted due to second wave of coronavirus. “We have to save the country from lockdown. States should focus on micro-containment zones,” PM Modi had said.

Experts call for full lockdown

On the other hand, several experts and members of the Covid-19 task force of India and AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria have appealed to the Centre to impose a total lockdown in the country to break the chain of the virus.

US’ top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci had also suggested that Indian government should impose lockdown for few weeks to curb the spread of COVID-19. “I think the most important thing in the immediate is to get oxygen, get supplies, get medication, get PPE, those kinds of things,” the Indian Express quoted Fauci as saying in an interview.