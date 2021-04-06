COVID-19: THIS state is distributing free gifts to those taking vaccine jab

Gujarat's goldsmith community has come up with a unique idea to encourage more people to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, even as the country sees a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases.

In Gujarat's Rajkot, the community offered nose pins made of gold to women and hand blenders to men getting COVID-19 vaccine doses at their vaccination camp. This attractive offer has been made by the Soni community of the area.

The free gifts are been handed out after the beneficiaries get inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine at the camp. In the third phase of the vaccination drive which started on April 1, anyone above the age of 45 years is eligible to take the shot.

As per the government data, till 8 pm on Saturday, a total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been registered across the country, including those of healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years, with and without co-morbidity issues.

On the other hand, in Mehsana, those who get COVID-19 jabs are being offered attractive gifts. If you carry your certificate after getting vaccinated to a car workshop in Mehsana, then you are not charged the labour charges on your car servicing and you get a discount of 10% on car accessories. This offer is to encourage more and more people to get themselves vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a Surat-based company also launched a free week-long COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees. "They either have to take the vaccine or get tested after every 3 days else won't be allowed to work. Hopefully, it'd encourage all to get vaccinated," said the company director.

A total of 3,160 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours were reported in Gujarat on Monday.

Five states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal have carried out over 43% of the total vaccinations in the country, according to the Health Ministry data.