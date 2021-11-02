COVID-19 third wave to hit India soon? Here’s all that we know so far

The number of COVID-19 cases seems to be declining with each passing day, with the positivity rate now at an all-time low, and yet, the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic seems to be increasing, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO stated recently that the number of cases of the new sub-lineage of the Delta variant seems to be increasing across the world. The global health agency stated that a total of 26,000 cases have been detected of the AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19, and it seems to be at least 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta variant.

The AY.4.2 variant has been detected in over 40 countries till now. A total of 17 cases of the new variant have been detected in India, as per media reports. Till now, the cases of AY.4.2 have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

WHO has further reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, keeping in mind the rising number of new cases and deaths across the globe. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the cases are increasing for the first time in two months.

The WHO chief said, “The global number of reported cases and deaths from Covid-19 is now increasing for the first time in two months, driven by an ongoing rise in Europe that outweighs declines in other regions. It’s another reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. The virus will mutate and continue to circulate unless it is controlled.”

Till now, countries such as Russia, China, and England have been reporting the majority of the AY.4.2 cases. As per reports, the COVID-19 cases in Russia are at an overall spike, with nearly 41,000 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours.

The authorities in England have reported that the COVID-19 cases in the country are currently at the highest level since the beginning of the year. According to reports, one in 50 people in England has had the virus, since January 2, 2021.

The authorities in India have decided to impose some COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the upcoming festival season across the country, to decrease the threat of the third wave. Many state governments have decided to impose restrictions on gatherings before Diwali, in order to curb the COVID-19 numbers in the country.