COVID-19 third wave: Lockdown in THIS Bengal town after cases surge - Know what's allowed, what's not

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a lockdown has been imposed in the Sonarpur municipality area in South 24 Parganas district of Bengal for three days. Sonarpur is about 20 km from the capital Kolkata.

Only the shops selling medicine, milk, ration and electrical goods will be allowed to do business.

Officials will review the situation on Saturday and decide whether to continue with the restrictions. There are 19 containment zones in the Sonarpur area so far.

COVID-19 cases are on a rise after the Durga Puja festivities that just concluded.

West Bengal recorded over 800 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, after registering nearly 1000 infections for a couple of days, according to the health department data.

The state reported 806 new cases on Tuesday, one more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 15,88,066, while 15 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,081.

The Centre has asked the West Bengal government to immediately undertake a review of COVID-19 cases and deaths and stressed the importance of ensuring Covid-safe festivities.

