COVID-19 third wave may peak in October, children at risk: MHA panel

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might reach its peak in October, said a report submitted to PMO by a Ministry of Home Affairs panel. The report is drafted by the experts at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), which was set up by the Home Ministry.

The report further states that the paediatric facilities in the country, including doctors, staff, medical equipments like ventilators and ambulances will not be sufficient if a large number of children get infected, reported a leading daily.

The committee of experts has said that to battle the third wave of the pandemic, the Centre will need to prepare their resources keeping in mind 23 hospitalisations per 100 positive cases, if the COVID test positivity rate increases in the country once again.

The NIDM committee, headed by NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, has estimated that 20 percent of all the cases with severe or moderately severe symptoms might require hospitalisation.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, on Friday, said that the central government is fully prepared and equipped to tackle the third wave of COVID-19, and an allocation of over Rs 23 crores has been made for this purpose. He further stated that steps are being taken to strengthen the paediatric care and facilities in the country, as it is predicted that the third wave will have an impact on the under-18 population.

With the educational institutes across the country reopening in a phased manner, many citizens have expressed their concern regarding the impending third wave of the pandemic, which might have an adverse effect on the students.

Vaccine trials for those under the age of 18 are being conducted across the country. In a related development, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave nod to Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above, bringing in the sixth vaccine authorized for use in the country.

Zydus Cadila has also stated that they hope to start the vaccine trials for age group 2 to 12 in India very soon.