COVID-19 third wave likely to end in April? IIT Kanpur professor says THIS

The spread of the Omicron variant in India has made states and Centre pull up their socks and gear up for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to hit the nation. Amid these fears, a professor from IIT Kanpur has made a big claim about the third wave.

Professor Manindra Agarwal of IIT Kanpur has said that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will end by April. The scientist, however, warned that rallies during elections can prove to be a super spreader for Corona infection, as it is not easy to follow the Covid guidelines in such gatherings.

Prof Agarwal said that as a large number of people reach the election rallies without following the guidelines, the risk of infection increases to a great extent. In such a situation, there is a need to be careful. If there are rallies, the transition can pick up ahead of time.

According to Prof Agarwal, who bases his predictions of the epidemic on the basis of his mathematical model, the third wave will come in India in January and in March, 1.8 lakh cases can come daily.

"It will be a matter of relief that only 1 in 10 will need a hospital. Two lakh beds will be needed in the middle of March," he said. He further said that 80 percent of the population in Africa and India is below 45 years of age. Natural immunity is up to 80 percent in both countries.

In both countries, the delta variant has been due to mutants. Like South Africa, India is also less likely to have a major impact, he claimed.

This comes as India has reported over 33,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of Omicron cases in India has also reached 1700 today, with 175 new cases recorded on January 2, 2022.