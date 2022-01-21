Covid-19 third wave: Kerala records highest-single day spike since March 2020

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2022, 08:11 AM IST

Kerala is witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases as the third wave curve seems to flatten in some parts of the country. The state recorded its highest-single day spike since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, with 46,387 positive cases on Thursday.

Previously, its highest daily tally was 43,529 in May 2021. Kerala has been one of the worst affected states in both the first and second waves of Covid-19. Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said that the state is witnessing the third wave of the pandemic.

Veena George said that both the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 were contributing to the daily rise in numbers in Kerala.

Covid-19 numbers in the state

The state’s total Covid case tally is now 54,87,898, with 1,99,041 active cases.

Kerala on Thursday reported 341 deaths, which took the total fatality to 51,501.

The only silver lining is that the state has just 3% of patients admitted to hospitals.

Thiruvananthapuram saw 9,720 new cases, Ernakulam 9,605, Kozhikode 4,016.

Of those found infected on Thursday, 172 had come to the state from outside.

43,176 infected people contracted the disease from their contacts in the state.

Source of infection of 2654 is yet to be traced. 385 health workers are also infected.

New restrictions

Only essential services shall be allowed on the next two Sundays - January 23 and 30.

Women with children below 2 years, cancer patients and seriously ill can work from home.

Businesses, malls, beaches, tourist places like theme parks directed to ensure no public gatherings.

Kerala decided to impose curbs in districts based on the number of people admitted to hospitals.