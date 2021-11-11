COVID-19 third wave: INSACOG makes BIG statement about Delta variant

Amid the looming fear of the third wave of COVID-19, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has said that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is still the main variant of concern and that the other variant of concern are now negligible in sequencing data from India.

As states and UTs fear a rise in cases amid the third wave threat, a bulletin by INSACOG has said that there is no change in the global scenario.

The bulletin said, "Delta, including B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main VOC globally. As per the latest WHO update, Delta has outcompeted other variants in most countries and there is now declining prevalence of other variants among SARS-CoV-2 sequences submitted to publicly available datasets or reported to WHO."

The bulletin further affirmed that in India, Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) is still the main variant of concern (VOC). After Diwali and the festival season in India, several states and cities have reported a swift rise in COVID-19 cases. The Centre has asked states, UTs to be prepared for the third wave accordingly.

"No new VOI or VOC are noted and other VOC and VOI other than Delta are now negligible in sequencing data from India," it said.

For the unversed, the Delta variant of COVID-19 was first identified in India in October 2020. It was this variant that had brought with it the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which was at its peak in April and May.

For the unversed, INSACOG is a consortium of 28 national laboratories. It was first set up in December last year to observe the genomic variations in the COVID-19 causing virus. INSACOG functions under the Union health ministry.