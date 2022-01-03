COVID-19 third wave in Karnataka? Minister Ashoka makes BIG statement

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka and other parts of India, the Karnataka government on Sunday (January 2) said that a third wave of coronavirus is “inescapable”.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and said that the state government was closely monitoring the situation and tougher restrictions will be announced in future to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Minister Ashoka said that the night curfew in Karnataka is set to end on January 7 and the state COVID committee will meet on January 4 or 5 to hold discussions over imposing more curbs in the state.

“With the rising cases of COVID-19 it is becoming more and more evident that a third wave… is inescapable. We will soon impose more stringent restrictions and urge people to cooperate with the government, failing which a lockdown will be inevitable,” the minister said.

FOr his part CM Bommai said that the government will also augment the state's health system. “We are preparing the ground plan for ensuring that there are enough beds, ICU beds and adequate oxygen supply to save lives. I have already given instructions to the health department to increase the number of ICU beds and take up vaccination drives on a war footing,” the CM said.