COVID-19: THESE government employees to be reimbursed for vaccine ‘medical expenses’

Government employees who have got their COVID-19 vaccine shot or are planning to get their first shot are being provided with special benefits by the government. Currently, the government has made vaccination free at government run facilities.

However various reasons including rush at these medical facilities, the government employees have been compelled to get vaccinated at private hospitals.

So, the government has decided that employees who are insured by United India Insurance Corporation Limited, will be reimbursed the cost of Covid 19 vaccination.

"As a responsible Public sector institution, apart from spreading message of necessity of vaccination among the insuring public, it has been decided and approved by the competent authority, to reimburse cost of vaccination up to a maximum of Rs 250 per employee, per doze subject to production of original receipt," said a statement by the United India Insurance Corporation Limited.

All employees are advised to use government facilities and in case who are unable to use the government facility may go to private hospital for vaccination. The in-charges of operating offices are given authority to settle such bills for reimbursement, the statement further said.

The phase 3 of Covid vaccination covering 27 crore people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 with co-morbidities started on March 1. Around three crore healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated in the first two phases of the vaccination drive.

Vaccines are being provided free of charge at government institutions and on a payment basis in private healthcare facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as service charges, as fixed by the Central government.