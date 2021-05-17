COVID-19 testing in rural areas to be increased to 45 lakh samples daily: Govt

New Delhi: The central government is constantly reviewing the arrangements to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, a meeting of the Group of Ministers formed by the government was held, in which several key decisions were taken.

In the meeting, it was decided that now the number of mobile RT-PCR vans and rapid antigen test will be increased in rural areas. Currently, the testing capacity in the country is 25 lakh. It includes 13 lakh RT-PCR and 12 lakh rapid antigen test (RAT). The plan is to increase this number to 45 lakh. Among these, RT-PCR will be 18 lakh and RAT will be 27 lakh.

It was also decided that since the demand for Amphotericin-B, a drug used in Mucormycosis, has increased, five suppliers have been identified for this. Between May 1 and May 14, 1 lakh vials of this medicine have been given to the states. Efforts are also underway to import Amphotericin-B.

Also read Yogi issues special directives for COVID-19 management as UP sees decline in cases

The GoM said that the state governments should give Amphotericin-B medicine in their government and private hospitals as per the requirement. They should also inform the hospitals and general public where the drug Amphotericin-B is available.

The group also said that the Center has given about 423 lakh N95 masks, 176.91 lakh PPE kits, 52.65 lakh Remdesivir injections and 45,066 ventilators to the states. The production of Remdesivir has tripled. It has been increased from 39 lakh vials per month to 118 lakh vials per month.

Meanwhile, over the last three weeks, the Central government has dispatched as many as 11,321 oxygen concentrators and 15,801 oxygen cylinders received from across the world to states and union territories (UTs) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a statement issued on Monday, 7,470 ventilators/Bi PAPs, 5.5 lakh vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and 19 oxygen generation plants have also been dispatched through road and air from April 27 to May 16.