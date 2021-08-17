COVID-19: 10 new cases of Delta Plus variant found in THIS state, know details

As many as 10 new cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maharashtra, according to the state health department. Among the new cases include six from Kolhapur, three from Ratnagiri and one from Sindhudurg, taking the total number of cases in the state to 76.

Five of these 76 patients have died, the state health department said.

Late on Thursday (August 12), the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received the Delta Plus positive sample reports of a 60-year-old woman from the eastern suburbs of the city, who had passed away on July 24.

Prior to that, the first patient of Delta Plus in the state, an 80-year-old man, had expired in Ratnagiri on June 25, and two patients, one each from Ratnagiri and Beed have also fallen victims to the new variant, according to the officials.

On Wednesday (August 11), the Maharashtra Health Department had pegged the number of Delta Plus variant patients in the state at 66, of whom 61 are fully recovered to date, as per data from the Institute of Genomics Integrative Biology lab.