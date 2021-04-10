COVID-19: Tamil Nadu to impose lockdown-like restrictions from today - know what's open, what's not

Tamil Nadu will impose lockdown-like restrictions from today, in a bid to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Many states in India have already imposed lockdown-like restrictions or night curfews as there is a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. According to a government order issued on Thursday, Tamil Nadu will reintroduce multiple restrictions from April 10 to curb the steady increase in COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu High Court had earlier warned the state government that the situation appears to be very serious but there is no lockdown yet and had blamed people for not adhering to social distancing norms or wearing masks in public places.

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,276 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day. Chennai accounted for the bulk of new cases with 1,520, besides six deaths due to the virus. Chennai's overall COVID-19 tally is 2,59,320, with the active cases/those under treatment remaining at 11,633. The total recoveries stand at 2,43,395 and toll at 4,292.

Restrictions to be imposed

Containment zones will be under a total lockdown.

There would be a ban on international flights, except those allowed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The e-registration system for those coming to Tamil Nadu from other States or countries will continue.

Private and government buses will operate only with seated passengers. No standing passengers will be allowed.

Rental taxis and cabs can operate with a maximum of three passengers, apart from the driver.

Autorickshaws can carry a maximum of two passengers, apart from the driver.

A complete ban on festivals and religious events. Religious places of worship shall be open for public worship till 8 pm.

Fruits and vegetable shops, grocery and all other stores, shopping malls, all retail showrooms, jewellery shops, and big format stores will be allowed to operate only with 50% capacity till 11 pm.

Restaurants and tea shops with seating will be allowed to function only with 50% capacity till 11 pm. Restaurants will be allowed to provide parcel service till 11 pm.

Recreation clubs can function only with 50% seating capacity.

Entertainment and amusement parks, assembly halls, zoos, parks, and museums can function only with 50% capacity.

Multiplexes, cinema halls in shopping malls, and standalone theatres will be allowed to function with 50% seating.

Social, political, educational, recreational, sporting, and cultural events at indoor venues will be allowed with a maximum of 200 persons.

Weddings can be conducted with a maximum of 100 guests and funeral processions with a maximum of 50 persons.

Television serial and film shootings will be allowed, but production houses must ensure that everyone on the sets undergoes RT-PCR tests, or are vaccinated.