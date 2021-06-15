COVID-19 tally: India reports 60,471 new cases, lowest in 75 days; 2,726 deaths

On Tuesday India reported 60,471 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 75 days according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With this, 2,726 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Of the 2,726 deaths recorded, 1,600 were reported from Maharashtra. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala were the other states with more than 100 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,95,70,881 while the death toll has reached 3,77,031. There are 9,13,378 active cases at present while 2,82,80,472 people have recovered so far with 1,17,525 patients being discharged. Till now as many as 25,90,44,072 people have been vaccinated, the health ministry said.

The recovery rate has increased to 95.64%, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to less than 5%, currently at 4.39%. The daily positivity rate is at 3.45%, which is less than 5% for eight consecutive days, says the ministry of Health.

Maharashtra, which has the highest overall caseload in the country, on Monday recorded 8,129 cases, the lowest daily rise in over three months. Mumbai's Dharavi for the first time recorded no new cases since the second wave had hit the state.

Delhi, Haryana, and several other states have eased restrictions amid a drop in cases. Experts have however cautioned against letting guards down amid drop in cases. Use of masks, disinfectants, and social distancing is still recommended.