COVID-19 tally in India mounts to 13,387 cases, 437 deaths; but country shows increasing recovery rate

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis exacerbates in India, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus climbed to 13,387 on Friday with the death toll reaching 437.

At 8:30 AM in the morning, the 13,387 total coronavirus-positive cases in India included 11,201 active cases, 1,749 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 437 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,007 new cases and 23 deaths were reported.

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 13,387 (including 11201 active cases, 1749 cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/GheWAdYrSS — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

However, a silver lining in these statistics is that the rate of recovery is increasing in India. In the last 24 hours, 260 have recovered, which is the highest in India so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,205 cases of coronavirus. While 300 patients have recovered there have been 194 deaths in the state due to the infection.

Delhi comes next with 1,640 cases of which 51 patients have recovered while 38 patients have died.

Tamil Nadu is the third state with 1,267 cases of which 180 have recovered and 15 have died due to the deadly virus.

Rajasthan has confirmed 1,169 cases of which 164 people have recovered while 3 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,120 cases including 64 patients recovered and 53 patients dead, Uttar Pradesh has 805 COVID-19 positive cases.

In Kerala, which had reported the first COVID-19 case, 395 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

A day earlier, the Health Ministry has informed that 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID19. It also said that an action plan has been prepared to strengthen ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 clusters.

"An action plan has been prepared on strengthening our ongoing surveillance utilizing the services of World Health Organisation’s national polio surveillance network Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health stated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that 2,90,401 people have been tested to date, out of which 30,043 (26,331 tests done at ICMR's 176 labs & 3,712 tests at 78 private labs) were tested yesterday.

The organisation had also informed that the rapid antibody test is not conducted for early diagnosis, it is used for surveillance purposes.

"In Japan, to find one positive case, 11.7 persons are tested. In Italy that number is 6.7, in the US it's 5.3, in the UK it's 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case," R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated.

(With ANI inputs)