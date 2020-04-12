COVID-19: Taiwan shares coronavirus response strategy with 14,000 Indian medical staff

Taiwan is sharing its best practices to deal with the COVID-19 crisis with 14,000 Indian medical staff, of which 9,000 have already been done on April 2 via video conference. The second video conference is scheduled on April 14. Around 5,000 Indian medical staff are participating.

Taiwanese Representative Office in New Delhi, in a statement to Zee Media, said, "India is a very important country in our New South Bound Policy. Our government has decided to take action to assist India and other countries in this region to fight the pandemic."

Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases and Director of Quarantine, Dr. Chen at Taiwan National Cheng Kung University Hospital (NCKUH) interacted with Indian medical staff, Doctors & Nurses in the first round held of 2nd April. During the interaction, several questions were taken from Indian medical staff.

Two Indian Pharma Companies have taken the lead in India-Taiwan Counter COVID-19 collaboration. The 9,000 medical staff who have been trained were done with the help of ALKEM Laboratories Ltd, based In Mumbai, while 5,000 who will be trained are being done with the help of Veritaz Healthcare Ltd. In fact, it was ALKEM Laboratories who had sought the Taiwan External Trade Development Council for assistance.

Both the pharmaceutical companies contracted a PR company and opened registration to the medical or pharmaceutical staffs from hospitals throughout India.

Taiwan's quick reaction to the crisis has drawn it praise globally and despite being densely populated has reported 385 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 99 have recovered and six deaths. Under its slogan "Taiwan can help", it is reaching to the world with support on COVID-19.

On 1st April, Taiwan announced the first wave of international humanitarian assistance and donated 10 million medical masks and other medical supplies to the US, Europe. Masks donated to the Netherlands arrived in Amsterdam on April 7. Taiwan also gifted to EU member states of Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Spain, Holy See, Switzerland, and the UK.

MOFA last week announced a second wave of international humanitarian assistance and six million masks will be shipped to EU member states in Northern, Central, and Eastern Europe, severely affected states in the US, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Taiwan is also discussing with Japan on donations to the country.