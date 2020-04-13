COVID-19 suspect commits suicide in UP's Greater Noida

A suspected coronavirus patient in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida ended his life on Sunday (April 12) by jumping from the seventh floor of the quarantine centre made in Galgotia College.

The news was confirmed by the Deputy Information Director of Gautam Budh Nagar District, who told media that a COVID-19 suspect kept at the quarantine home at Galgotia College, Greater Noida, committed suicide by jumping from the roof.

"A young man, Md Gulzar aged 32 and was admitted to the quarantine centre as he was a corona suspect. His report was still awaited. A judicial inquiry has been ordered in the matter and Additional District Officer Administration," he said.

The deceased was said to be going through extreme mental stress and was insisting on going home. It is being said that he had threatened people about committing suicide earlier as well.

Officials from the health department and police reached the spot and took the person to the State Institute of Medical Sciences where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was a resident of Noida Sector 8 slum area and was sent to the quarantine centre recently. Notably, the slum became a coronavirus hotspot after contacts of a positive case in Noida were traced to the region and some of the residents were sent to the quarantine centre.

Noida has emerged as one of the hotspots of coronavirus in the state of Uttar Pradesh.