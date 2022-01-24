Covid-19 surge in India slows down with 3,06,064 fresh cases; positivity rate drops to 17.03%

It seems that the Covid-19 surge in India is slowing down, with the infection curve in the country flattening each day. The daily Covid-19 numbers in India are decreasing each day, indicating that the third wave might be subsiding in the country soon.

According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India has recorded as many as 3,03,064 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This takes the total active Covid-19 caseload in the country to 22,49,335.

As per the Health Ministry data, the active Covid-19 caseload percentage currently stands at 5.69 percent in India, while the overall recovery rate of the virus stands at 93.07 percent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate stands at 20.75 percent in India.

With the decrease in the daily Covid-19 cases across the country, the weekly positivity rate of the infection has also dropped by a marginal amount. The weekly positivity rate is 18.03 percent today, while it was recorded at 17.78 percent on Sunday.

Though the number of Covid-19 cases in India has increased over the last few weeks, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the country is impressive. Till now, 2,43,495 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,68,04,145.

Further, the country has also ramped up its Covid-19 testing, with over 71.69 crore tests done so far, out of which 14,74,753 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The Centre has also asked states with a large number of cases to ramp up their Covid-19 testing.

A total of 162.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. Over 50 percent of those in the 15 to 18 age group have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in less than a month.

A few days ago, the Union Health Ministry had said that a total of six states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, have emerged as states of concern, as they have been reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases daily.