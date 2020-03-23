COVID-19: Supreme Court hears matters via video conferencing, lawyers' chambers closed

The Supreme Court of India on Monday started hearing urgent matters via video conferencing in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken to avoid a gathering in the court premises.

This is the first time that the judges and the lawyers were in seperate rooms during the hearing.

A circular was issued on Sunday evening, cancelling the scheduled hearings in court number 2, 8 and 14. The circular also said that from Wednesday, only one bench of two judges will take up only urgent matters for hearing.

The decision was taken by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde after holding consultations with his colleagues.

“Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India has, after consulting his colleagues, directed that during the course of the ensuing week, a Bench of two Hon’ble Judges, as may be necessary to hear extremely urgent cases, will be available to transact judicial work”, the circuar said.

Meanwhile, the top court decided to shut the lawyers' chambers in a bid to limit human interaction and avoid the spread of coronavirus. The counsels appearing for hearing will join the video conference from their own offices.

The court said that there will be no more in-person hearings untill further orders.