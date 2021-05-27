COVID-19: Stricter curbs with complete lockdown for five days a week in Mysuru - details here

Amid the increasing number of cases, the Mysuru district administration has imposed stricter curbs with a complete lockdown for five days a week to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. The stringent restrictions will come into effect from May 29 and will remain till June 7.

As per the order, except for medical services all the other services - milk parlors, vegetable, and fruit shops will be shut down during this period. People are barred from buying vegetables, groceries, and other essential items on those days. Essential trade has been permitted only on Monday and Thursday from 6 am to 12 noon.

Barring standalone milk booths, medical services, fruit, and veggie outlets under HOPCOPMs, and fair price shops, all other services, and trade are prohibited during the lockdown.

On Mondays and Thursdays, between 6 am and noon, the public are allowed to buy essential commodities. Banks and insurance services will be allowed to function between 8 am and noon on these two days.

Action will be taken against people flouting COVID-19 protocols as per the Disaster Management Act and other IPC sections.

Mysuru logged 2241 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which took the active caseload to 1.31 lakh. As per the health department's data, 17 new fatalities were also recorded.

As of Wednesday, Mysuru recorded 1,34,448 COVID-19 cases, 1,16,299 discharges and 1,538 deaths. Active cases in the district stand at 16,548.

Meanwhile, the government-run Cheluvamba hospital, one of the oldest in the country and part of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), will soon commence Covaxin clinical trials among children and young adults in the age group two to 18 years. MMCRI's human ethical committee has granted approval for the trial.