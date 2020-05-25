Headlines

COVID-19 situation in Delhi under control, no unusual rise in cases due to relaxations: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal has said that his government has managed to keep the situation in Delhi under control.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2020, 04:22 PM IST

Informing about the situation one week after relaxing lockdown restrictions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government has managed to keep it under control, adding that it is ready to deal with any kind of situation that comes ahead.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal also said that the number of COVID-19 cases didn't see any unusual rise after the AAP government allowed several relaxations in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

Around 3,500 COVID-19 cases were reported since the fourth-phase of the lockdown began, the CM said.

"Delhi has recorded 13,418 cases so far and out of these, around 6,540 have recovered," he said, adding that most of the new cases are having mild or no symptoms. Kejriwal informed that 3,314 patients are being treated t their homes.

"Government and private hospitals in Delhi have 4,500 beds for COVID-19 patients and out of these, only 2,000 are occupied. 2,000 new beds have been made available in private hospitals from Monday for COVID-19 patients," he said.

The chief minister further added that in private hospitals, 677 beds are available of which 509 are occupied.

