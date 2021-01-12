COVID-19: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla reveals cost of Covishield vaccine in private markets - Check price here

In a major announcement, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday (January 12) said that 'Covishield' will be made available in private markets at Rs 1,000 after getting requisite permission from the Indian government. Poonawalla made the statement at a time when SII has started delivering batches of its COVID-19 vaccine across India.

"Once the SII get the requisite permission, the vaccine will be made available in the private market at the cost Rs 1,000," he was quoted as saying by ANI. The SII CEO said that his company has offered the coronavirus vaccine to the Centre at a special price of Rs 200. "This is one of the most affordable vaccines in the world and we are offering it to the GoI at a special price just to support the Prime Minister's vision and to support the 'aam aadmi' of our country," he reasoned.

"The Government of India will buy the vaccine at the rate of Rs 200 per dose for 10 crore doses, and thereafter, the cost of the vaccine will go up. The vaccine we are offering to the government will be given to the common man, the poor, vulnerable groups and healthcare workers free of cost. The SII has the stock of 8 crore doses ready at the present moment," added the SII CEO.

According to Poonawalla, over 1.11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine are currently being rolled out across the country and his country is planning to provide 5 to 6 crore more doses by February.

"Our trucks left the SII facility early morning and now the vaccine is being distributed in the entire country. This is a proud and historic moment as scientists, experts and all other stake-holders took great efforts while making this vaccine in less than a year," said Poonawalla.

The SII CEO said that his company is not looking forward to providing the vaccine in India but is also committed to provide it to other countries who are hoping to receive the vaccine doses from India.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,584 new coronavirus confirmed cases on Monday and active caseload has fallen to 2,16,558 whereas the total recoveries have crossed 1.01 crore.