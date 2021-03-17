COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till THIS date, new guidelines issued

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of five or more people.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued in Ghaziabad to prevent gatherings because of rising Covid-19 cases. The move has also been taken keeping the upcoming festivals in view. This order will be effective till midnight of May 10. Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of five or more people.

Issuing the order, the Ghaziabad district administration said that people will not be allowed in theaters, multiplexes, shopping complexes, hotels, schools and colleges without wearing masks. At any sweets shop, no person will be allowed to eat inside the shop.

No festival-related activities will be allowed in the containment zones and no employees or visitors will be allowed to participate in any kind of event from the containment zone.

Persons over 65 years of age and children below 10 years of age, sick and pregnant women will remain at home unless there is a health reason.

Any type of program without permission from the Magistrate will not be allowed. There will be restrictions on Jayanti Mela statue installation and immersion rally procession etc.

This order will be effective till midnight of May 10.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi on Wednesday expressed concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country and called for "quick and decisive" steps to check the "emerging second peak".

In a virtual interaction with state chief ministers over the pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, PM Modi said in states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh the number of COVID cases has seen a rise while nearly 70 districts in the country have seen an increase in the positivity rate by over 150 percent of late.