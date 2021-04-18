COVID-19 second wave: Indian Railways to run oxygen express via green corridors soon

The country is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 and various states have reported a shortage of hospitals beds, medicines and most importantly medical oxygen.

To facilitate hospitals in the fight against COVID-19, the Indian Railways will soon be transporting Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders across the key corridors in the country.

“Railways is leaving no stone unturned in the battle against COVID-19. We will be running Oxygen express trains using green corridors to get Oxygen in bulk and rapidly to patients,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote on TwitterË˜.

“Roll on Roll off Oxygen trucks getting loaded for Oxygen Express. Under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership, Govt of India is committed to doing everything possible to help COVID-19 patients,” he wrote in another tweet while sharing a video of trucks getting with the Oxygen.

According to a release from the ministry, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments had approached Ministry of Railways to explore whether liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by Railways.

“Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection,” the release said further.

Meanwhile, the government is also planning to add extra beds to trains while many have already been added. Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal said that on the demand of states in the country, more than 3 lakh isolation beds can be set up by the Railways.

“Govt under PM @NarendraModi leading the fight against COVID-19: 50 COVID-19 isolation coaches with 800 beds ready at Shakur Basti Station & 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar Station in Delhi. Railways can setup >3 lakh isolation beds across the country on States' demand," he wrote in his tweet.

This comes on day when India has reported 2,61,500 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country’s overall Covid tally to 1,47,88,109. This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has registered over two lakh Covid cases.