Covid-19 scare: 28 students test positive at IIM-C, 58 in isolation

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) campus, at Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, is in the grip of Covid-19 as 28 of its students have tested positive.



Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities are considering declaring the entire campus as a containment zone till the time the situation comes under control.



KMC Mayor, Firhad Hakim, said that 28 students have tested positive for Covid-19, and 58 others have been kept in isolation.

Also, READ: Monkeypox: 2 more cases found in London; what are the symptoms, treatment of dreaded disease



"We have given a proposal for random tests within the campus at an interval of three days. If the institute authorities do not agree to cooperate on this account, we will have no other option but to declare the entire campus a containment zone until the situation comes under control," he told media persons on Saturday.



It is learnt that all the 28 students, who have tested positive, had undergone two separate tests from two separate labs.



Hakim says that since many students come from outside, the chances of faster spread of the virus remain. "KMC`s prime target now is to arrest the spread of the virus. If that can be kept under control, then another pandemic or semi-pandemic situation can be averted," he said.



According to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department on Saturday morning, 50 new Covid-19 cases were reported from West Bengal, against 42 on Thursday. However, there has been no Covid-related death in the state for the last seven days.



The total number of Covid-19 cases reported from the state since the very beginning stands at 20,18,763. The recovery rate is 98.93 per cent. The toll so far is 21,203.