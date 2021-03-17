COVID-19 returns: Lockdown fear increases as Maharashtra records over 23000 new cases

Maharashtra recorded 23,179 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases this year and nearly 30% higher than the day before.

With a steady rise in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has issued a notification stating private establishments that do not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be shut down till the pandemic continues to be notified as a disaster by the Centre.

Nagpur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the day with 2,698 cases, followed by 2,612 in Pune and 2,377 in Mumbai. Maharashtra reported 84 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are over 1.52 lakh active cases in the state at present.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meet with the chief ministers of all states where he described the present condition as an 'emerging second peak'.

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases data

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases.

Maharashtra reports 23,179 new COVID-19 cases, 9,138 discharges and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases are 23,70,507

1,271 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aurangabad with seven more deaths.

Aurangabad district collector and district magistrate and police commissioner issued prohibitory order for public gathering till April 4.

As per the order, five or more people are not permitted to gather, in view of the COVID-19 spread.

Nagpur district reported 3370 new COVID-19 cases, 1216 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases are 1,78,756.

Maharashtra government wants to administer COVID-19 vaccines to three lakh people on a daily basis.

Maharashtra government has demanded 20 lakh doses for each week from the Centre as per Health Minister Rajesh Tope.