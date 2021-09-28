COVID-19 restrictions: Ban on manufacture, sale of guthka, pan masala extended till September 2022 in THIS state

In an effort to further eradicate COVID-19 from the state in the coming year, the Haryana government on Monday extended the ban on the sale and manufacture of gutkha and pan masala for one year.

The state Food and Drugs Administration has issued a notification in this regard, under which the sale and purchase of tobacco products have been prohibited for a year from Sept 7, 2021.

The order has been issued to all the district magistrates and superintendent of police, food inspectors, and others.

Last year, in view of the COVID pandemic, the Haryana government banned the sale of tobacco products like paan masala, gutkha, etc for one year so that people do not spit in public places.

The state government on Monday decided to extend the ban by one more year. Now, the sale of tobacco and nicotine products like pan masala and gutkha in Haryana will be considered illegal till September 2022. The order said the legal action will be taken against those who violate the rule.

Since the pandemic started, Haryana has reported over 7 lakh cases of COVID-19, with over 9,000 deaths till now. After the second wave of the pandemic, the COVID-19 spread has been stopped for the most part, with just over 10 cases being reported each day.

The government of Haryana has now decided to ease several COVID-19 restrictions in the state, in view of the small number of cases in the state. Restaurants, bars, gyms, and other markets are allowed to reopen in Haryana, and social gatherings are now allowed, with just 100 people present.

(With ANI inputs)