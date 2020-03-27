COVID-19 response: President, Vice President hold discussions with governors, LGs and administrators of states and UTs

President of India Ram Nath Kovind along with Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday through video-conferencing held a meeting with all the governors, lieutenant Governors and administrators of all states and Union Territories in an effort to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the conference, the President urged the governors, lieutenant governors and administrators of all states and Union Territories to mobilise volunteers of Indian Red Cross society, voluntary and religious organisations to contain the pandemic.

“The discussions related to the status of COVID-19 in the States, the role of the Red Cross with focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society/voluntary organisations in complementing the efforts of the Union and State governments to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, especially with the lockdown and other challenges emerging from the evolving situation,” the press release stated.

Both the President and Vice President also expressed hope that Indian society’s goodwill and government measures will address the needs of the most vulnerable sections of the society who will be hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Maharashtra Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari outlining measures initiated by the State administration to combat the pandemic.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appreciated the role of government, voluntary organisations, medical professionals, paramedics and the police to act in a collective manner to persuade people to maintain social distancing in Kerala. He further stated that 1800 retired doctors and MBBS students in the state have registered with the state government to volunteer with their services if a need arises. 375 Psychologists have also been hired to help those who are finding quarantine difficult.

Almost 8000 Red Cross Society volunteers in the State are working to spread awareness about the disease, Karnataka Governor Shri Vajubhai said.

Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal said that the state government and all other agencies were working in tandem to enforce the lockdown and solve people’s problems. He also pointed out that at the top level LG and Delhi CM were meeting every day to take stock of the situation. At district level, DC’s and DCP’s are coordinating moves to facilitate the relief work and educate people about social distancing.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar- informed that Universities in the state are ready to be utilised in case of need. Further, he siad that the Red Cross has been doing its duty in educating people about the impact of the disease.

Tamil Nadu Governor Shri Banwarilal Purohit informed that efforts are in place to look after construction workers by providing them Rice, Dal etc. Further, all rice ration card holders under PDS will be given Rs 1000 in cash. Amma canteens are being used to provide subsidised food.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan expressed worry about Bihar’s closeness to the international border that makes the state vulnerable to spread of the d. He, however, praised the manner in which the Bihar Government has been working to contain th spread of coronavirus. The Red Cross in the State has also been using its volunteers to spread awareness and its ambulances are available for use by District authorities.

In India, the total number of positive cases has risen to 724.