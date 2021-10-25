COVID-19 reduced life expectancy of Indians by two years, says study

Coronavirus has affected millions of people across the country and due to the pandemic, people are facing different problems. Meanwhile, a new study has revealed that due to the pandemic in India, the life expectancy of people has been reduced by almost two years.

Scientists from Mumbai's International Institute for Population Studies (IIPS) in collaboration with Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have prepared a report. According to this report, the life expectancy at birth for men and women has come down from 69.5 years and 72 years in 2019 to 67.5 years and 69.8 years in 2020 respectively.

What is Life Expectancy?

Life expectancy is the average life of a person. The new study also looked at 'length of life inequality', ie variation in life expectancy within a population, and found that men aged 35-69 had the greatest impact. This study said that people in the age group of 35-79 years had more deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 2020 as compared to normal years and the 35-69 age group had the highest share in it.

This study of IIPS and JNU was conducted to see the pattern of mortality due to coronavirus in the country. This year has the highest number of deaths as compared to last year due to Covid-19 across the world. The IIPS scientists used the '145-Nation Global Burden of Disease (GBD)' study as well as data collected by the 'COVID India Application Programming Interface (API) Portal' for the analysis. The study found that there has been a two-year decline in India as far as the impact on mortality is concerned.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 4.5 lakh people have died due to COVID-19 since March 2020. However, according to many experts and doctors, the actual figure may be higher than this.

People believe that due to coronavirus, there has been a decrease in life expectancy, which is a matter of concern. At the same time, some elders still believe that being less by two years is not a matter of concern if the vaccine is taken and mental and physical health is taken care of. Along with this, if a good diet is taken, a person can increase his life by more than 2 years.