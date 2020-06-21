Headlines

India

COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 55.49%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2020, 03:52 PM IST

The Union Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Sunday that 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients have been cured so far, bringing the recovery rate up to 55.49%.

"The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase. So far, a total of 2,27,755 patients have been cured. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the ministry said in a statement.

"The number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 58,305 on Sunday," It further added.

The number of samples being tested everyday also continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 68,07,226, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. 

There are 547 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs including 354 government labs and 193 private labs. TrueNat based testing labs are 358 (341 government and 17 private) while there are 76 CBNAAT based testing labs (27 government and 49 private). The number of samples being tested every day also continues to grow.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1,28,205 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 5,984 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 62,000-mark and the death toll has topped the 3,300-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 62,875 cases and 3,311 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 56,845 cases, which overtook Delhi due to a recent massive spike in the number of cases. The national capital is third on the list with 56,746 cases.

Notably, Delhi on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,137 new positive cases.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a consultation with chief ministers of all states to discuss ways to control the spread of the virus. He made it clear that the nationwide lockdown will not be imposed again. In fact, a period of unlocking has begun.

The central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.

(With ANI inputs)

