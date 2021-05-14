COVID-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases for third day in row

New Delhi: The number of single-day recoveries in India has surpassed new COVID-19 cases. With this, the number of people who have recovered from the virus has climbed to over 2 crore so far.

Giving this information on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health said that this is the third time in the last four days, when the number of recoveries is more than the daily new patients of Covid-19.

In India, with the recovery of 3,44,776 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of those who beat Covid-19 has so far exceeded 2,00,79,599. The ministry said that 71.16 percent of the patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours are from 10 states. In the last 24 hours, there were 3,43,144 new cases of Covid-19 in the country. Maharashtra had the highest number of 42,582 new cases. After this, 39,955 new cases were reported in Kerala and 35,297 in Karnataka.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that more than 31 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far, and the gross infection rate has increased slightly to 7.72 percent. However, there has been a slight decline in the daily infection rate, and it has fallen to 20.08 per cent. The ministry said that the total number of active cases in India is 37,04,893, which is 15.41 percent of the total cases in the country. At the same time, the national mortality rate is currently 1.09 percent.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 4,000 people have died due to the virus. 10 states account for 72.70 percent of the new deaths. In the last 24 hours, the highest number of 850 people in Maharashtra died due to coronavirus infection. After that 344 people died in Karnataka. The ministry said that about 18 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given to the people till now.