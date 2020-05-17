COVID-19 reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan as ACP tests positive, hospitalised

The coronavirus scare has reached the Rashtrapati Bhawan after an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Delhi Police posted there tested positive for the virus.

The 58-year-old was posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan Police Lines, away from the Rashtrapati core area, which houses the residence of the President of India, officials said.

The cop was tested and isolated on May 13. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospital.

Following the confirmation of the COVID-19 infection, five other policemen posted there as well as the staff have been quarantined.

The cop was responsible for duty deployment, administration and management of personnel within the Rashtrapati Bhawan premises.

Last month, 115 families were quarantined after a family member of a housekeeping staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan was infected with COVID-19.

Spread over 2.5 kilometres, the Presidential estate has accommodation for the employees. It includes the President's residence and office, a museum complex and the famous gardens - The Mughal Garden, Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and Spiritual Garden.